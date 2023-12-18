The Virginia Black Film Festival Comes To Hampton, VA In February 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Virginia Black Film Festival (VBFF) will celebrate its inaugural event February 24-25th, 2024 in Hampton, VA with screenings, seminars, and awards gala.

HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Presented in association with the Hampton University School of Liberal Arts and Education, VBFF will showcase short films, series, and feature films spanning multiple genres from both international and domestic filmmakers. Official selections feature several famous actors, including Michelle Hurd, Taye Diggs, Jamal Woolard, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Reginae Carter.The 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to actor Clifton Powell, who has appeared in over one hundred feature films, including Ray, Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Rush Hour, Next Friday and its sequel, Friday After Next. Among his many television roles, Powell is well known for his portrayal of Rex Fisher in the Bounce TV drama, Saints & Sinners. Clifton Powell will conduct a Q&A on Sunday, February 25th and then receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the VBFF Awards Ceremony, taking place later that evening.Film executives will conduct educational panels and seminars including a distribution panel and a production masterclass given by Grant Housley of Paramount Pictures. In his masterclass“From Script to Screen”, Housley will discuss the film production lifecycle and provide insider tips designed to help independent filmmakers achieve commercial success in Hollywood. Other speakers include filmmaker and VBFF founder Bryan G Thompson and Hampton University Professor Rel Dowdell.The event is sponsored by Maverick Entertainment, a nationwide producer and distributor of Black cinema. Maverick supports independent film producers by providing a pipeline between independent producers and major streaming platforms including Fox Soul, Peacock, Redbox, Pluto TV, Plex, Roku, Freevee, Amazon Prime Video, Hoopla, Crackle, Xumo, Sling, Afro TV Land, and several others. Maverick also operates its own television channel, Maverick Free Black Cinema.Tickets for VBFF go on sale January 1st, 2024 at

Bryan Thompson

Public Relations, Virginia Black Film Festival

+1 757-713-0627

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

The Virginia Black Film Festival