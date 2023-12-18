Secuvy Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To Data Security Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Secuvy , a leading provider of self-learning AI-powered data privacy and security solutions, proudly announces the successful achievement of SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) Type II certification. This milestone underscores Secuvy's unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy for its clients.The Secuvy Platform is purpose-built with self-learning AI, enabling customers to discover, classify, control, and secure significantly more of their sensitive data assets. Secuvy's SOC 2 Type II certification is the result of a rigorous audit process that validates the organization's commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its systems. Considered the gold standard of data security, SOC 2 Type II demonstrates Secuvy's adherence to the strictest practices and reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the data protection landscape."We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our SOC 2 Type II certification, a significant achievement that highlights Secuvy's ongoing commitment to providing robust and secure data privacy and security solutions," said Vaibhav Mehrotra, Chief Executive Officer at Secuvy. "This certification reflects our dedication to meeting the highest industry standards and gives our clients the assurance that their sensitive data is in safe hands." Secuvy's SOC 2 Type II certification is a result of a thorough and systematic audit conducted by an independent third-party assessor. This audit examined and validated the effectiveness of Secuvy's information security policies, procedures, and controls, ensuring that they meet or exceed the stringent SSAE 21 SOC 2 Type II criteria as established by The American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA).Key Highlights of Secuvy's SOC 2 Type II Certification:Security: Secuvy has implemented robust security measures to protect against unauthorized access, both physical and logical.Availability: The company has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring the availability of its services, systems, and data, with redundancies in place to mitigate the risk of disruptions.Confidentiality: The protection of sensitive information is at the forefront of Secuvy's business operations, with strict controls in place to prevent unauthorized disclosure.Privacy: Secuvy is dedicated to respecting and safeguarding the privacy of individuals' personal information, aligning its practices with relevant privacy regulations and standards.The achievement of SOC 2 Type II certification is a testament to Secuvy's relentless pursuit of excellence in data security. As cybersecurity solutions continue to evolve, the company remains at the forefront of innovation, ensuring its solutions are not only effective but also meet the highest industry standards.Secuvy customers now have the assurance provided by SOC 2 Type II certification, confident in the knowledge that their data is handled with the utmost care and in accordance with the highest security standards. This certification is a milestone that reflects Secuvy's dedication to being a trustworthy partner in the digital age.For more information about Secuvy and its SOC 2 Type II certification, please visit Secuvy.About Secuvy:The Secuvy Platform is the world's first unified data privacy and security platform purpose-built with a powerful and pioneering self-learning AI technology providing customers with unprecedented data visibility and insights. Secuvy provides full data discovery, classification, inventory and mapping of organizational data, including unstructured, enabling customers to understand and quantify their risk, secure their sensitive data, and comply with global privacy laws. Follow Secuvy on LinkedIn .

