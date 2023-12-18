Unlocking Peru's potential: The Latin American investment nexus

(MENAFN- Oxford Business Group) Lima, December 2023: Oxford Business Group presents Growth Perspectives video titled, “Peru: A Strategic Gateway for Investment,” produced in partnership with PROMPERÚ. The video offers valuable insights into Peru's remarkable economic trajectory and strategic advantages.



As Peru emerges as a strategic gateway for investment in Latin America, it showcases an economic journey marked by decades of steady growth and macroeconomic stability. Underpinning its ascent is a legislative framework that beckons investors, propelling Peru to become the fifth-largest recipient of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Latin American region. This is a testament to Peru's astute fiscal management, pro-business policies, and the indomitable spirit of its entrepreneurial private sector. In addition, Peru's remarkable track record in maintaining consistently low inflation rates, amid global challenges, points towards a promising future of economic stability and increased investment.



Located at the crossroads of South America, Peru leverages its exceptional geographical advantages, serving as a pivotal link between the Pacific Ocean, Brazil, and other Andean countries such as Colombia and Chile. As a global leader in mining, Peru is known for its abundant mineral resources, including copper, gold, and silver. These strengths, coupled with its biodiversity and extensive natural resources, have cultivated a fertile ground for innovation and sustainable development. Consequently, the nation presents a host of investment opportunities in thriving sectors such as tourism, agribusiness, and renewable energy.



Peru's economic relevance is wide-reaching. The nation features a network of 22 active Free Trade Agreements, spanning across 58 nations, encompassing a substantial 80% of the world's GDP and a remarkable 40% of the global population. This extensive network firmly underscores Peru's position as a global epicentre for commerce and investment, solidifying its status as a prime choice for businesses seeking growth and expansion.



The 'Peru: A Strategic Gateway for Investment' video offers an in-depth perspective on how Peru's unique advantages make it a magnet for business and growth in Latin America.



Daniel Córdova, Director of Business Investment at Promperú, emphasised that Peru's strategic position at the crossroads of key global trade routes and its diverse economic landscape present a compelling investment proposition.



"Peru is an attractive destination for investment due to its solid macroeconomic trajectory, legal stability, strategic location, strengthening as a regional logistics hub and diversity of natural resources. The country offers comparative and competitive advantages in agroindustry, tourism, various lines of manufacturing, and services based on knowledge and high-level technology, among others,” he added.



Marc-André de Blois, OBG's Director of Video Content, underscores the importance of upholding inclusive and equitable growth, ethical governance, and environmental sustainability.



"The video is instrumental in explaining how Peru fosters a culture of responsible practices that align with international standards, paving the way for a more sustainable and inclusive future," he noted.



The 'Peru: A Strategic Gateway for Investment' video is now available for viewing, providing a comprehensive overview of Peru's strategic advantages and its pivotal role in the Latin American economic landscape.





MENAFN18122023000091009461ID1107622268