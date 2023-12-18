Providing Hope This Holiday Season: American Global Donates Time, Food And Funds To Help Those Less Fortunate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo of American Global volunteers at Island Harvest

Giving back to the community, particularly during the holidays, is an integral part of American Global's culture and core values.

- Michael MarinoJERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Last week, American Global CEO Michael Marino and COO David Marino joined nearly 20 of their New York-based colleagues at Island Harvest – a local hunger-relief organization, to help sort and pack boxes of food and personal care items that will be distributed throughout Long Island to families in need, as well as senior citizens and veterans this holiday season.In addition to the 250+ lbs of food donations collected (equating to 214 meals), volunteers from American Global packed 256 boxes of food and necessities, representing approx. 2,400 meals, which - according to Island Harvest - is a new record! American Global was equally pleased to present Island Harvest with a contribution of $3,000 which will be used to fund a variety of programs and services they provide, including workforce stills training.Joan Flynn of Island Harvest said,“It was great to have our friends at American Global volunteer with us last week.” She expressed her gratitude for the generous food and cash donations and acknowledged the record-setting results generated from our warehouse packing prowess.Both Michael and David Marino are proud to support the important work of this organization and were grateful for the impressive show of support from their colleagues (including a wait list of volunteers who numbered too many to participate at this event)! However, neither was surprised to learn of the record that was set.David Marino noted that“The team at American Global is as hardworking and competitive as they are charitable.” Michael added,“Our entire culture is built around providing the best possible service. That promise, reflected in our company motto which proclaims, 'Expect MORE from your broker,' applies to everything we do!”American Global teammates around the world also stepped up this holiday season, helping charities and/or children in their local communities, whether shopping for toys or 'adopting' families in need. In New Jersey, team members proudly raised more than $2,770 for Kevin's Kids Gift Drive, which was matched by American Global, generating a total donation of more than $5,500.The entire team at American Global is honored to play a small part in helping those less fortunate this holiday season and throughout the year. As always, we encourage everyone to give generously to a local charity or worthwhile cause near you. To learn more or to make a contribution to Island Harvest, click here .Wishing everyone a peaceful and joyous holiday season.

