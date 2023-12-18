NEW YORK CITY WOMEN IN BUSINESS UNITES WITH CITY PARTNERS TO CELEBRATE WINTER HOLIDAY 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New York City Women In Business joined forces with its partners to host a festive Holiday Celebration.

- Mary Tan, Leader of New York Women In BusinessNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- New York City Women In Business (NYWIB) joined forces with its partners – SCORE, Women, NAWBO NYC, Accompany Capital, FWA. WE NYC, TTN, and Stage 2 Start Ups – to host a festive Holiday Celebration on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The event, held at the prestigious New York Genome Center, spotlighted the resources available to women-owned businesses in the city, provided valuable information on the Minority Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) certification process, and supported small business vendors at the Holiday market.The evening commenced with a warm welcome from Charlotte Hamamgian, Deputy Comptroller, Contracts and Procurement, Office of New York City Comptroller Brad Lander's Office. Her opening remarks set the tone for an evening filled with collaboration, networking, and celebration of women entrepreneurs. The event showcased the city's commitment to empowering and fostering the growth of women-led businesses.One of the highlights of the Holiday Celebration 2023 event was featuring small business vendors that participated in the NYWIB/Accompany Capital PITCH TANK Competition competing for awards of up to $25,000. The competition not only provided a platform for these entrepreneurs to showcase their ventures but also served as an opportunity for them to connect with potential investors and partners. Some of the featured New York City vendors were Mani Mina, Drunken Fruit, Realm Concept Market, Passion Fusion NY, Sweet Vegan and Wing Woman Reserve.Mary Tan, who leads New York Women In Business, expressed her pleasure at the success of the event, stating, "It takes a village to make an event like this possible. It is a joy to see our community of women entrepreneurs and small business owners connecting, having a drink together, and building new relationships."The collaboration between NYWIB and its partners demonstrated the collective effort to support and empower women in business. The event emphasized the importance of fostering a network of like-minded individuals who are dedicated to the success and growth of women-owned enterprises.About New York Women In Business (NYWIB):New York Women In Business is a leading organization dedicated to empowering and supporting women entrepreneurs and small business owners in the New York City area. Through networking events, mentorship programs, and educational resources, NYWIB strives to create a thriving community of women-led businesses. It was founded seven years ago by SCORE, a partner resource of the SBA.

