Russian Srgs Most Active In Sumy Region Border Guard Service Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Recently, Russia has been actively using its sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) in the Sumy region.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Demchenko, the enemy also became more active in the Kharkiv direction.

Last week the Ukrainian military prevented a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group from entering the Sumy region. Two more enemy SRGs were revealed in the Kharkiv region.

“Fortunately, we timely reacted, opened fire, and they retreated beyond the state border line. With all its actions, the enemy is trying to demonstrate superiority in this direction. One of their objectives is to make Ukraine keep some forces there and not transfer them to the more important directions, where full-scale hostilities are underway,” Demchenko explained.

A reminder that, on December 13, 2023, a border guard unit detected Russia's sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Sumy region. Ukrainian border guard officers opened fire on enemy forces.