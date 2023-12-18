Jordanian Army Arrested Nine Drug Smugglers On Border With Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
AMMAN, Dec 19 (NNN-PETRA) – The Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army, announced yesterday, its border guards had arrested nine smugglers, after armed clashes along the country's northern border with Syria.
The army also claimed it had killed and wounded several smugglers, during clashes that began at dawn yesterday, while an unspecified number of border guards were lightly or moderately injured.
The army also seized weapons and drugs, which included nearly 4.93 million Captagon pills and 12,858 kilograms of hashish.
The Jordanian army said, there have been more infiltration and smuggling attempts, and an increasing number of armed clashes along the border in the past few days. One border guard was killed and another was wounded in previous clashes.– NNN-PETRA
