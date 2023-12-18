Goodtime Hustle Unleashes A Sonic Odyssey With Big In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Seattle's genre-blending phenomenon, Goodtime Hustle, is gearing up to release its highly anticipated sophomore album, "Big In Bangladesh," on March 1, 2024. This musical odyssey promises to push the boundaries of their eclectic sound and build on the success of their debut, "Goodtime Hustle."

This album, Goodtime Hustle, comprised of Bud Weather (vocals), Chris Denny (guitar), Michael Gagliardo (bass), and Tom Lash (drums), invites listeners on a journey through a kaleidoscope of alt-country, jam band, psychedelic rock, and folk music. "Big In Bangladesh" features 12 original tracks recorded at Seattle's renowned Birdhouse Studios with engineer Steven Andrea.

The album delves into themes of chaos and self-discovery, showcasing the band's growth as both songwriters and performers. From the energetic rock anthem "Back To The One" to the introspective ballad "Those Were The Days," each track offers a glimpse into Goodtime Hustle's evolving musical universe.

Fans are encouraged to presave the album on Spotify.

The band is @goodtimehustle on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.