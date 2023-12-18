Let's Celebrate 2024 With Singapore's National Broadcaster, Mediacorp In The Metaverse

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smobler takes Singapore's biggest annual countdown extravaganza to The Sandbox

SINGAPORE, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Singapore's largest content creator and national media network, Mediacorp has released its first metaverse game,“Mediacorp Let's Celebrate 2024 Interactive Game” in The Sandbox , a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Smobler has been selected to be the architect and digital creator of Singapore's first countdown game experience, which will be made available on the platform until January 1, 2024.Sonal Mathur, Vice President Partnerships and New Business, Mediacorp says,“Mediacorp is thrilled to venture into the metaverse space to enhance engagement with our digital-native audience.“Let's Celebrate 2024” is not just an event, it is a true 'phygital' experience that enables our audience to interact with our brands and personalities like never before. This collaboration aims to deliver a rich experience beyond the show, offering a dynamic platform for interactive gameplay and immersion.”Players can enter an amazing virtual world beyond the glitz of the concert arena to gain insights to the exciting action behind-the-scenes. They can customize their virtual avatars, as well as interact with popular personalities such as Tasha Low, Shawn Thia, Shazza, Joakim Gomez, and Sonia Chew.There will also be an ultimate team challenge at the end to unleash an animated dragon along with a dynamic fireworks display.Loretta Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of Smobler shares,“With the metaverse, we are no longer physically constrained by geographical boundaries, personal incapacities or inflated festive prices. The celebration of significant moments is made that much more visceral and memorable through immersive play, engaged action and instant feedback. This is literally one great leap into the future and certainly worth celebrating!”In addition,“Mediacorp Let's Celebrate 2024 Interactive Game” made its phygital debut at Singapore Comic Con on December 9-10.For more details on“Mediacorp Let's Celebrate 2024 Interactive Game”, visit mediacorp/letscelebrate/interactivegame.About SmoblerSmobler is a turnkey metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore with a strong emphasis on blockchain based gaming, event production, outreach and education. Smobler has created a suite of world's first projects such as a metaverse wedding, the Tools of Rock concert venue and a disability park with SG Enable. It works with legacy brands such as Airbus, Carnegie Mellon, Mediacorp, DBS, Starhub and also creates innovative projects such as Metaverse for Good, the inaugural cross chain project with Clay Nation and is curating a series of proprietary IPs such as 3VEREST, Cobbleland, Ichorium Wars and Aloha Surfer. Smobler is backed by The Sandbox and Brinc. For more, log on to .About The SandboxThe Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari. Building on the existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.

Mediacorp Let's Celebrate 2024 Interactive Game