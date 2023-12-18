SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Sunnova Energy International Inc. - NOVA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOVA ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle

The investigation concerns whether Sunnova and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 8, 2023, House Energy Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Senate Energy Committee member John Barrasso sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy and Sunnova seeking information related to a $3 billion partial loan guarantee to Sunnova following "disturbing" reports about the Company's business practices.



On this news, Sunnova's stock price fell $2.00 per share, or 16.12%, to close at $10.41 per share on December 8, 2023.

