Telecom's Biggest Vendors 2023 - Vendor Power Shift: Top Three Telco NI Giants Face New Challenges

This groundbreaking report delivers a panoramic view of telecom vendor market power and spending trends within the telco network infrastructure, or "Telco NI", guiding industry leaders towards informed decisions.

Key Findings Unveiled in the Report

Telco NI Market Braces for Change:



Detailed assessment of 134 Telco NI vendors over the 1Q13-2Q23 period, spotlighting revenue and market share estimates. Notable observations on the shift in vendor landscape due to acquisitions, such as ADVA's integration into Adtran, retaining historical sales data.

Telco Spending Under Scrutiny:



Insights into the tightening purse strings of telcos, reflected in negative capex growth over recent quarters. Analysis of the capex surge in 2022, its subsequent decline, and the factors impacting capital intensity.

Vendor Revenue Insights:



Deep-dive into the significant 8.0% and 4.2% YoY declines in Telco NI revenues for the single quarter and annualized periods in 2Q23 respectively. Examination of the steepest quarterly decline recorded in the past decade, altering the trajectory of Telco NI revenues.

Huawei's Struggles Amid Market Dynamics:



Huawei's persistent dominance in the Telco NI market despite three years of challenges stemming from global restrictions. Exploring Huawei's strategic moves, including domestic market focus in China and significant wins in key global accounts.

Key Takeaways:



Unveiling the top 10 vendors' dynamics and their strategic positioning in the Telco NI market.

Significant YoY revenue growth and decline among prominent vendors, shaping market movements. Insights into supply chain improvements, funding initiatives, and sustainability goals influencing telco and vendor strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



Abstract - Results commentary

Telco NI Market - Latest Results

Top 25 Vendors - Printable tearsheets

Charts - Single vendor snapshot

Charts - 5 vendor comparisons

R&D spending by vendors Raw Data - revenue estimates by company

Partial List of Figures



Annualized Telco NI vendor revenues ($B) vs. YoY growth in annualized sales

YoY growth in annualized Telco NI market, with and without Huawei figures

All vendors, YoY growth in single quarter sales

Telco NI vendor revenues by company type, TTM basis (US$B)

Telco NI revenues by company type: YoY % change

Telco NI revenue split: Services vs. HW/SW

Telco NI sales of top 10 vendors vs. all others, 2Q23 TTM (annualized)

Top 25 vendors based on annualized Telco NI revenues through 2Q23 ($B)

Top 25 vendors based on Telco NI revenues in 2Q23 ($B)

Key vendors' annualized share of Telco NI market

Telco NI market share changes, 2Q23 TTM vs. 2Q22 TTM

Telco NI annualized revenue changes, 2Q23 vs. 2Q22

YoY growth in Telco NI revenues (2Q23)

Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Hardware/Software: Annualized 2Q23 Revenues (US$B)

Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Services: Annualized 2Q23 Revenues (US$B) R&D spending as a percent of revenues for key telco-focused vendors (2Q21-2Q23)

Companies Mentioned



3M

A10 Networks

Accenture plc

Accton Technology

ADTRAN

ADVA Optical Networking

Affirmed Networks

Airspan

Akamai

Alcatel-Lucent

Allied Telesis

Allot Communications

Alphabet

Altran Technologies

Amazon

Amdocs

Amphenol

Anritsu T&M

Arista Networks

ARRIS International

AsiaInfo Technologies

Atos Origin

Audiocodes

Avaya

Aviat Networks

Beijing Xinwei

Broadcom Limited

BroadSoft, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

CA Technologies

Calix

Capgemini

Casa Systems

Ceragon Networks

Check Point Software

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

Clearfield

Comarch

Comba Telecom

Comptel

Coriant

Corning

CSG

Cyan

DASAN Zhone

Datang Telecom Technology

Dell Technologies

DragonWave Inc.

DyCom Industries

Dynatrace

ECI Telecom

Ericsson

EXFO Inc

Extreme Networks

F5 Networks

Fiberhome

Fortinet

Fujikura

Fujitsu Limited

Furukawa Electric

General Cable

Harmonic Inc.

HCL Technologies

Hitachi

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Infinera

Infosys

Inseego

Intel

Italtel

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

Juniper Networks

Kathrein

Kudelski

Kyndryl Holdings

Lenovo

MasTec

Mavenir

Metaswitch

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

NEC Corporation

Net Insight

Netcomm

NetScout Systems

Nexans

Nokia

Nutanix

Openet

OPTIVA

Oracle

Pace plc

Palo Alto Networks

Prysmian

Radcom

Radisys

Radware

Rakuten Group

Red Hat

Ribbon Communications

Ruckus Wireless

Samsung Electronics

SAP SE

SeaChange International, Inc.

Sopra Steria

Spirent Communications T&M

Sterlite Technologies

Subex

Sumitomo Electric

Tata Consultancy Services

TE Connectivity

Tech Mahindra

Technicolor

Tejas Networks

Transmode

Trigiant Group

Ubiquiti

VMWare

Vubiquity

Westell

Wipro

Wiwynn

YOFC ZTE

