Telecom's Biggest Vendors 2023 - Vendor Power Shift: Top Three Telco NI Giants Face New Challenges

This groundbreaking report delivers a panoramic view of telecom vendor market power and spending trends within the telco network infrastructure, or "Telco NI", guiding industry leaders towards informed decisions.
Key Findings Unveiled in the Report
Telco NI Market Braces for Change:
Detailed assessment of 134 Telco NI vendors over the 1Q13-2Q23 period, spotlighting revenue and market share estimates. Notable observations on the shift in vendor landscape due to acquisitions, such as ADVA's integration into Adtran, retaining historical sales data.
Telco Spending Under Scrutiny:
Insights into the tightening purse strings of telcos, reflected in negative capex growth over recent quarters. Analysis of the capex surge in 2022, its subsequent decline, and the factors impacting capital intensity.
Vendor Revenue Insights:
Deep-dive into the significant 8.0% and 4.2% YoY declines in Telco NI revenues for the single quarter and annualized periods in 2Q23 respectively. Examination of the steepest quarterly decline recorded in the past decade, altering the trajectory of Telco NI revenues.
Huawei's Struggles Amid Market Dynamics:
Huawei's persistent dominance in the Telco NI market despite three years of challenges stemming from global restrictions. Exploring Huawei's strategic moves, including domestic market focus in China and significant wins in key global accounts.
Key Takeaways:
Unveiling the top 10 vendors' dynamics and their strategic positioning in the Telco NI market. Significant YoY revenue growth and decline among prominent vendors, shaping market movements. Insights into supply chain improvements, funding initiatives, and sustainability goals influencing telco and vendor strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
Abstract - Results commentary Telco NI Market - Latest Results Top 25 Vendors - Printable tearsheets Charts - Single vendor snapshot Charts - 5 vendor comparisons R&D spending by vendors Raw Data - revenue estimates by company
Partial List of Figures
Annualized Telco NI vendor revenues ($B) vs. YoY growth in annualized sales YoY growth in annualized Telco NI market, with and without Huawei figures All vendors, YoY growth in single quarter sales Telco NI vendor revenues by company type, TTM basis (US$B) Telco NI revenues by company type: YoY % change Telco NI revenue split: Services vs. HW/SW Telco NI sales of top 10 vendors vs. all others, 2Q23 TTM (annualized) Top 25 vendors based on annualized Telco NI revenues through 2Q23 ($B) Top 25 vendors based on Telco NI revenues in 2Q23 ($B) Key vendors' annualized share of Telco NI market Telco NI market share changes, 2Q23 TTM vs. 2Q22 TTM Telco NI annualized revenue changes, 2Q23 vs. 2Q22 YoY growth in Telco NI revenues (2Q23) Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Hardware/Software: Annualized 2Q23 Revenues (US$B) Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Services: Annualized 2Q23 Revenues (US$B) R&D spending as a percent of revenues for key telco-focused vendors (2Q21-2Q23)
