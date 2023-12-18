Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Engine Electrical Wiring Harnesses and Cable Assembly Market 2024-2028

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the aircraft engine electrical wiring harnesses and cable assembly market: AMETEK Inc., Amphenol Corp., Bel Fuse Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., Consolidated Electronic Wire and Cable, Eaton Corp. Plc, ECI Inc., Glenair Inc., HarcoSemco LLC, John Wood Group PLC, kSARIA Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Miracle Electronics Devices Pvt. Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rockford Components Ltd., Safran SA, Silver Fox Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

The Aircraft Engine Electrical Wiring Harnesses and Cable Assembly Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 4.73% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend



The use of smart glasses to assist engine wire harness and cable assembly process is a primary trend in the market.

There is an increasing demand for

aircraft procurement among fleet operators in the

aviation industry.

In addition,

manufacturers and component suppliers are finding innovative means to upgrade with maximum efficiency.

For instance, the

adoption of smart glasses by Boeing to improve its operational efficiency by meeting its production demand. Hence, such factors are driving the market

growth.



Challenges



Price fluctuations and raw material availability are challenges hindering market growth.

There is an increase in manufacturing costs due to the use of metals such as steel, aluminum, and titanium in aircraft structures.

In addition,

additional tariffs, and production outages in metal ore-producing countries have also exerted their stress on prices with demand outpacing supply, taxes, and duties. Hence, such factors are hindering the market growth.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Key

Segments:

The market share growth by the

turbofan engine segment is significant during the forecast period.

The turbofan segment is a modern version of an aircraft turbine engine and is used in high-speed passenger aircraft. In addition, the turbofan engine has increased the use of lightweight parts and components that impart superior effectiveness in terms of fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emission. Furthermore, several engine OEMs are increasingly implementing composite-based electrical harnesses and associated parts in their respective engine models. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

