Global Straddle Carrier Market Report, 2022 And 2023-2030 Featuring Cargotec, Konecranes, Liebherr, Mobicon, And ZPMC

The industry has grown significantly in recent years, with a global market size of $1.1 billion in 2022, and will likely record a 7.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $1.9 billion in 2030. Factors driving the industry include globalization, environmental regulations, and automation and connectivity.
Straddle carriers are used for intermodal operations in ports and terminals for stacking containers and transporting between quay crane and container exchange area. They are valued for their flexibility.
United States and Europe to register resilient CAGRs of 6.0% and 6.2%, respectively, between 2022 and 2030. India and China will likely record strong CAGRs of 11.4% and 7.3%, respectively, for the same period because of expansion of port and logistics operations.
Cargotec, Konecranes, ZPMC, Mobicon, and Liebherr are major companies with a strong presence in multiple markets and a range of products. A pivot toward more sustainable and efficient vehicles with a focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency characterizes the industry. This drives innovation, with manufacturers developing electrification and autonomous technologies.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Electrification and Emission Reduction Solutions Autonomous Straddle Carriers Smart Port Systems
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Straddle Carrier Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Main Findings Scope of Analysis
2 Global Economic Outlook
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth GDP Growth by Region
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Port Activity Container Capacity at Ports Major Ports in the World Straddle Carrier Technical Description Straddle Carrier Performance Analysis Port Requirement Specification Log Regulatory Impact - The United States Regulatory Impact - Europe
4 Trend Analysis
Top Trends Driving the Straddle Carrier Market Trend 1 - Electrification Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) Business Model Trend 2 - Autonomous Straddle Carrier Trend 3 - Smart Port Technology Smart Port Architecture The Future of Smart Ports Major Smart Ports and Technology
5 Competitive Landscape
Major Players and Product Launches Partners in the Port Terminal Industry Competitive Environment Key Competitors Market Share
6 Market Forecast
Growth Metrics Forecast Considerations Unit Sales Forecast Unit Sales Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region EIO Forecast EIO Forecast by Region
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Cargotec Konecranes Liebherr Mobicon ZPMC
