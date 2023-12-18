Putin's Statements About His Reluctance To Fight With NATO Similar To Those He Made Before Invasion Of Ukraine - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian leader Vladimir Putin's proclamation that Russia has no interest in invading NATO is also very similar to the Kremlin's persistent claims in late 2021 and early 2022 - including right up to the eve of the invasion - that Russia did not intend to invade Ukraine.

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

ISW analyzed Putin's extensive interview on Russian television on December 17, wherein he threatened Finland and argued that Russia does not have any geopolitical, economic, military, or territorial reason to fight NATO.

"Putin's reassurances about his peaceful intentions toward NATO ring hollow in the context of the threats he and Kremlin pundits have recently been making against NATO member states," the report said.

Also in his December 17 interview, Putin attempted to deny U.S. President Joe Biden's December 6 warning that Russia would attack a NATO country in the future if it won the war in Ukraine.

ISW analysts believe that all these assurances have no basis.

Putin says Finland may face“problems” with Russia due to joining NATO

Putin wants NATO to recognize Russia's claims, demands, and perceived sphere of influence and has repeatedly indicated Russia's intent to end "U.S. hegemony." Putin had been largely using hybrid war efforts to weaken the West and its place in the world order before invading Ukraine in 2014, ISW analysts said.

Putin stated earlier that "there will be problems" with Finland and that Finland's NATO accession prompted Russian officials to start forming the Leningrad Military District and concentrating military units in northwestern Russia.