SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. - DRCT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ("DDH"

or the "Company")

(NASDAQ: DRCT ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected]

or 646-581-9980, ext.

7980.

The investigation concerns whether DDH and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 11, 2023, White Diamond Research published a report entitled "A Mountain of Evidence Suggests That Much of Direct Digital Holdings Revenue May Be Fake and Is Hiding Its Uncollectible Accounts Receivable – 90%+ Downside" (the "White Diamond Report"). The White Diamond Report alleges that "[DDH] uses 'accounts receivable insurance' to hide from investors what its true uncollectible accounts receivable is", which "puts the quality of the revenue in question"; notes that "[DDH] doesn't mention any patents and reports zero R&D expense for its technology", which "suggests that its tech isn't proprietary and isn't improving to keep up with the strong competition in the space"; and asserts that "[DDH] is practically broke, with a reported $5 in cash, accounts payable that almost doubled quarter over quarter to $45M, and a sizeable debt of $24M with a 15% interest rate."



On this news, DDH's stock price fell $1.39 per share, or 11.31%, to close at $10.90 per share on December 11, 2023.

