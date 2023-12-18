(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

This study presents a full analysis of growth opportunities in the global emissions management market for O&G applications. The energy transition and increasingly pressing need to remove greenhouse gases (GHGs) from the atmosphere will drive attractive growth to 2030 and beyond.

As the creation and implementation of decarbonization strategies gain pace across industries, emissions management emerges as a key growth opportunity. The publisher has identified a complex, dynamic value chain and set of process steps in which opportunities abound: planning and advisory, measuring and monitoring, mitigation, removal, reporting, and offsetting. Digital platforms and creative business models that deliver end-to-end solutions underpin these steps, especially in the carbon-intensive oil and gas (O&G) industry.

Companies invest in innovative technologies, such as smart sensors, to accurately capture different types of emissions data as well as drones and satellite imagery for mapping.

Emerging technologies - artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud services - that manage and store large datasets are becoming common across industries. In the next 10 years, automation, robotics, and data analytics will be prevalent in measuring and controlling emissions.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Remote Leak Detection for Industrial Cluster Emissions

Emission Analytics-as-a-Services to Track Net Zero Targets Emissions Management as an End-to-end Solution

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Emissions Management in the Oil and Gas (O&G) Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Growth Environment for Emissions Management in the O&G Industry

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Emissions Management: An Emerging Opportunity Area Based on Urgency and Complexity

Emissions Data by Gas and Sector

Methane Emissions Data

Methane Emissions Data in a Net Zero Scenario

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Forecast Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: MENA



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Forecast Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America



Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Type of Gas Forecast Analysis

