Hi-View Amends Lawyers Group Property Option

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. ('Hi-View' or the 'Company') (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) reports that its subsidiary, Zeal Exploration Inc. (”Zeal”), as the Optionee, has agreed with Musk Metals Corp. (“Musk”), the Optionor, to further amend that Option Agreement dated May 27, 2022 in respect of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lawyers East, West and North properties (the“Property”), located in the Toodoggone region of British Columbia.



The Option Agreement has now been amended to provide that the Optionee, Zeal, may exercise the first option to earn a 50% undivided interest in the Property by paying the Optionor, Musk, $55,000 in cash, of which $20,000 has been paid to date and $10,000 is being paid now, and issuing 1,300,000 common shares of the Optionee's parent company, Hi-View, at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, of which 600,000 shares have been issued to date and a further 500,000 common shares are being issued now; and making certain exploration expenditures on the Property.

About Hi-View

The principal business is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties with the objective of locating, defining and ultimately developing economic mineral deposits. Zeal Exploration is a wholly-owned subsidiary which holds the options to acquire the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, together with claims acquired directly through staking, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover 9,138 hectares.

