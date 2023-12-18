Genoplant Mini: AI-Enhanced Plant Laboratory Enters Exclusive Pre-Sale For Plant Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Genoplant Mini: Your AI-Driven Plant Guru

- Marlee MatlinLJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AI-driven botanical advancements offered by Genoplant Mini . Available at a 60% discount in pre-sale starting December 2023. Act promptly – Priced at €999 for the initial 100 plant enthusiasts. The future of plant care technology is accessible at genoplant/mini, with anticipation for the Q2/2024 release.Why Genoplant Mini is Every Plant Lover's Dream:Designed for Bonsai enthusiasts: Exploring the possibilities of specialized chlorophyll studies and insights is facilitated with Genoplant Mini, suitable for sculpting ficuses, junipers, and more.Portable Leaf Analyser: Designed for precision, Genoplant Mini enables monitoring of various veggies.Space-Age Fruits Care: Space technology based sensors, compatibility includes monitoring a variety of plants with the Mini.Which plants are compatible with the Mini for monitoring?Gene (Beta), the Genoplant AI, knows:- Indoor plants (spider plant, umbrella tree, peace lily, snake plant, pothos, rubber plant, zz plant),- Vegetables (spinach, broccoli, carrots, lettuce, cabbage, bell peppers, kale, cauliflower, sweet potatoes, cucumbers),- Tropical plants (banana plant, orchids, bromeliads, anthurium, bird of paradise, philodendron),- Fruits (tomatoes, apples, grapes, bananas, oranges, strawberries, avocado, kiwi, watermelon), and- Bonsais (ficuses, junipers, pines, maples, elms), each with available chlorophyll studies.Monthly updates from the AI team are a regular occurrence; contribution through supporting the Genoplant database with the plants cared for, aids in teaching Gene.Genoplant Mini is more than a lab; it's a journey into future plant care. Exploring the plants' world with Genoplant Mini ensures every leaf counts.How to use Mini?With Mini's lens, capture multispectral images for GeneAI to read the chlorophyll index. Gene analyzes only living plants, providing data on nutrient deficiency and diseases. A GeneAI chat subscription enables inquiries about plant status with ease. Gene primarily relies on the Genesis SFL research team plant health database, giving priority to the research team's data in advice. Consider external sources, but trust Gene's insights for optimal plant care!Exclusive Opportunity: Exploring genoplant/mini/ provides access to securing the product for €999 EUR during the pre-sale. Joining the select few allows a preview of the future of plant care before the Q2/2024 release.Out of the initial 100 purchases, we'll handpick 20, considering geographical diversity, for exclusive early access to GeneAI! Securing a Mini now could potentially lead to participation in the Beta test before the official Q2/2024 release. If selected, expect your Mini for testing in January 2024.Prompt action recommended – Priced at €999 for the initial 100 plant enthusiasts.For interviews or more, contact: ...About Genoplant:Genoplant represents more than just a brand; it reflects a deep passion for plants, dedicated to realizing bonsai dreams. The Genoplant Mini serves as our testament, seamlessly blending AI-driven insights, sustainability, and a touch of magic within a portable lab. Explore further at genoplant, and let the bonsai adventure unfold.

Query Gene, the AI-Driven Plant Doctor in the Genoplant Mini, About Your Plants