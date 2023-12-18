Release Of Italy In The American Imagination By Ian Bickerton By Palgrave Macmillan, New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book showing cover image

Italy in the American Imagination is a wide-ranging exploration of the role of Italy in shaping the American sense of identity.

BOWRAL, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Palgrave MacMillan, a leading academic publisher, has announced the release of their latest book, "Italy in the American Imagination ." This timely and thought-provoking book delves into the complex relationship between Italy and the United States, exploring how Italy has been portrayed and perceived in the American imagination.Written by renowned historian Dr. Ian J. Bickerton, "Italy in the American Imagination" offers a unique perspective on the cultural, political, and economic ties between the two countries. Through a comprehensive analysis of literature, film, and popular culture, Dr. Bickerton examines the evolution of the Italian-American relationship from the early 19th century to the present day.The book delves into the stereotypes and myths surrounding Italy and Italians in American media, as well as the impact of Italian immigration on American society. It also explores the influence of Italian culture on American art, fashion, and cuisine. "Italy in the American Imagination" is a must-read for anyone interested in understanding the complex dynamics between these two nations.According to Palgrave MacMillan, "Italy in the American Imagination" is a timely and relevant addition to their catalogue." As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, it is crucial to examine the cultural exchanges and perceptions between different countries," said a spokesperson for the publisher. "We are excited to release this insightful book that sheds light on the intricate relationship between Italy and the United States.""Italy in the American Imagination" is now available for purchase on the Palgrave MacMillan website and other major online retailers. With its in-depth analysis and engaging writing, this book is sure to spark important discussions and contribute to a better understanding of the relationship between these two nations.

Ian J. Bickerton

University of New South Wales, Sydney

+61 413 832 233

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn