Korea's Gov't Rep. In Kuwait Offering Condolences On Late Amir's Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday at the Amiri Airport South Korea Government Representative and Foreign Minister Park Jin and his accompanying delegation to offer condolences over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Jin and his accompanying delegation extended their condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and to Al-Sabah family and Sheikhs. (end) mb

