Libya Offers Condolences On Late Amir's Demise

KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday at the Amiri Airport President of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Menfi and his accompanying delegation to offer condolences over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The delegation also extended their condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and to Al-Sabah family and Sheikhs.

Upon arrival, the Libyan delegation was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

hb







