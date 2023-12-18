Speaker Al-Sadoun Calls For Amir Swear-In Session Wed.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun Monday called for a special public session to be held this Wednesday, in order for Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah be sworn in as the country's Amir.

A National Assembly statement quoted the Kuwaiti top lawmaker as saying that the call is according to Article (60) of the Constitution, stipulating the Amir; before assuming his powers, takes oath at a special sitting of the National Assembly. The session will be at 10:00 am.

Kuwait Cabinet, last Saturday, named Sheikh Mishal Amir of the State of Kuwait after the passing away of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

