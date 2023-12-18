Spain King In Kuwait Offering Condolences On Late Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday at the Amiri Airport Spain's King Felipe VI and his accompanying delegation to offer condolences over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Spanish King and his accompanying delegation extended their condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and to Al-Sabah family and Sheikhs.

Upon arrival, the Spanish delegation was received by Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah. (end)

mb







MENAFN18122023000071011013ID1107622094