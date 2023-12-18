Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cable From Kazakh Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday a cable from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, voicing heartfelt condolences and sincere solace over the passing away of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In the cable, he commended the late Amir's great role in bolstering friendly relations between both countries.

In reply, His Highness the Amir sent the president of Kazakhstan a cable of thanks and appreciation for his sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies, lauding close relations between both friendly countries and peoples and wishing him good health and wellness. (end)

mt









MENAFN18122023000071011013ID1107622093