Russian Military Casualties In Lyman-Kupiansk Sector Exceed 7,000 Since Early Dec

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has lost over 7,000 troops within the responsibility area of Ukraine's Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops since the beginning of December 2023.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the Public Relations Service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio during a nationwide telethon , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Between December 1 and December 16, 2023, within the responsibility area of Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, the enemy's military casualties reached 7,797,” Fitio told.

In his words, Russia's military casualties are showing an upward trend.

“During November 2023, Russia's combat losses came to about 11,000 troops. We already see over 7,000 in mid-December, and Russia's losses may reach 15,000 troops by the end of December,” Fitio noted.

A reminder that, between December 11, 2023 and December 17, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 7,250 Russian occupiers and destroyed 688 military equipment units.

