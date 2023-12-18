Russians Attack Sumy Region's Border Areas Nine Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops have shelled the Sumy region's border areas and settlements nine times. Sixty explosions were recorded.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy shelling affected such communities as Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne and Esman,” the report states.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, 25 explosions were recorded as Russian invaders opened fire with automatic grenade launchers.

The Yunakivka community was struck by Russian mortars (five explosions) and artillery (two explosions).

In the Shalyhyne community, Russians opened fire with small arms.

In the Krasnopillia community, the enemy launched mortar strikes (five explosions).

The Bilopillia community was hit by Russian mortars (seven explosions) and cannon artillery (three explosions).

In the Velyka Pysarivka, Russian troops opened fire with automatic grenade launchers (nine explosions).

In the Esman community, the enemy dropped four mortar bombs.