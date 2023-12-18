The Morrow Hotel's Roaring 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Gatsby Through the Generations

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / The Morrow Hotel is thrilled to announce its grand celebration to ring in the New Year with an unforgettable Great Gatsby-themed soirée. Join The Morrow Hotel, Hyde, and Generation Typo in being transported to the Roaring Twenties as we usher in 2024 in true Gatsby style.

Located on M Street Northeast in the heart of Washington, DC, this historic venue will transport guests to the era of flappers, jazz, and speakeasies. Dress to impress in the finest 1920s attire and get ready to party the night away.

Highlights of the Evening Include:

The Decade's Most Glamorous CostumingLive EntertainmentLight AppetizersCocktail & Mocktail Making, Wine Tasting, & More

"We are excited to host this Great Gatsby-themed New Year's Eve gala, providing our guests with a unique and unforgettable experience," says Jewel Rizkalla, Experience Manager and Director of the Event. "It's an opportunity to step back in time, celebrate in style, and create lasting memories as we bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the promising year ahead."

"Generation Typo's mission is to spark dialogue across different generations. We are excited to share this mission with our partners Hyde and The Morrow Hotel! This will be an unforgettable experience filled with conversations and surprises." - Doncel Brown (Founder of Generation Typo)

Guests can enjoy an extravagant feast ahead of the evening's festivities by scheduling their New Year's Eve Dinner here .

For the main event, there are two types of tickets - general admission and premium. General admission includes a cocktail and mocktail activation and light appetizers. Premium tickets include access to a professional stylist who will advise attendees on what to wear, along with a rented outfit for the evening. For those interested in dressing to impress, the Full Gatsby includes a tuxedo for the evening that can be kept after the event. See further details under the general and premium ticket options when booking.

Get ready to bid farewell to the year in style and usher in 2024 with a night of extravagance, entertainment, and memories to last a lifetime. Save the date, and stay tuned for your ticket to the most glamorous New Year's Eve at The Morrow Hotel!

General admission:

Premium:

