Philos Project And Lifeway Research Survey Explores American Christian Perspectives On Israel-Hamas War

The Philos Project , recognized as a leading innovator in the Christian-Israel space in the United States, has partnered with Lifeway Research to conduct a comprehensive survey aimed at gauging American Christian viewpoints amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. With rising concerns about global antisemitism, this initiative sought to proactively assess American Christian sentiments concerning this issue.

The online survey, conducted between Nov. 14 and Nov. 21, 2023, engaged 1,252 American Christians from diverse denominational backgrounds. Participants included individuals identifying as Catholic/Roman Catholic, Protestant/non-denominational, or Orthodox Christians.

Key findings from the survey reveal intriguing insights: 59% of respondents agree that news coverage often oversimplifies the underlying reasons for the conflict. Furthermore, an overwhelming 81% expressed support for a two-state solution, emphasizing the need for both Israel and Palestine to govern themselves with mutual respect for national borders. Additionally, 56% acknowledged that media influence shaped their perceptions of Israel more than biblical teachings, personal experiences, or insights from friends and family.

"It's remarkable to observe from the survey results that regular church attendance directly corresponds to a deeper understanding of Israel and the Jewish people, along with solid support for a Jewish state. As a Christian organization, Philos is committed to nurturing Hebraic leaders, and this data point only reinforces our mission," said Robert Nicholson, founder and President of the Philos Project.

"The American Christian community's robust backing of Israel is evident. While expressing concern for civilian casualties, it also acknowledges Israel's right to self-defense. It's crucial for U.S. Christian communities to navigate intricate global issues while retaining clarity on fundamental principles," said Luke Moon, Deputy Director of the Philos Project.

The Philos Project is committed to fostering positive Christian engagement in the Near East through educational initiatives, advocacy efforts, and leadership development. By empowering its network and allies with educational resources, the organization aims to advocate for a more pluralistic Near East where freedom and the rule of law are honored and upheld.

For more information about the survey results or to schedule an interview with representatives from the Philos Project, please contact Josefa Gonzalez at [email protected] .

