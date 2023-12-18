Türkiye Receives Over 180 Patients From Gaza: Official

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Dec 19 (NNN-TRT) – Türkiye has received 182 patients and their 147 companions from the Gaza Strip, since Nov 16, the country's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Oncu Keceli, said, yesterday.

Ankara will continue transferring Gazan patients to Türkiye, Keceli said on the social media platform X, noting that, Türkiye will also continue its efforts to“deliver urgent humanitarian aid that the Palestinians need” to the war-torn enclave.

Türkiye had sent nearly 2,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid for Gaza between Oct 13 and Dec 12, through Egypt's Al-Arish port, the spokesperson explained.

He added that, Türkiye is working to establish a field hospital in Gaza, hoping to deliver it as early as possible.

Gaza has been under massive Israeli siege and bombardment since Oct 7, which has so far killed more than 18,800 Palestinians in the territory, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry.– NNN-TRT