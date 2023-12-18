Kuwait Amir Welcomes Leader Of Iraq's Alliance Of National State Forces

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday the leader of the Alliance of National State Forces of Iraq Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim and his accompanying delegation, who are in Kuwait to offer condolences over the passing away of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Iraqi guests also extended condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the family of the late Amir. (end)

