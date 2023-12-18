Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cables From Pres., Vice-Pres. Of Guyana

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday two cables from President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo, voicing heartfelt condolences and sincere solace over the passing away of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In reply, His Highness the Amir sent two cables to President Ali and Vice-President Jagdeo voicing thanks and appreciation for their sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies and wishing them good health and wellness. (end)

ibi









MENAFN18122023000071011013ID1107622030