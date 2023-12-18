Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Call From Qatar Father Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday a telephone call from Qatar's Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, offering sincere condolences over the passing away of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir voiced thanks and appreciation to the Qatari Father Amir for his sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies, wishing him good health and wellness. (end) mt

