UN Flags Fly At Half-Mast In Honor Of Late Amir


12/18/2023 7:17:41 PM

Photo Event by Abdullah Al-Enezi

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The UN flags were lowered to half-mast at the international organization headquarters in New York on Monday to mourn the death of Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The ceremony was attended by Kuwait's Permanent Delegate to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai and other members of the Kuwaiti mission at the UN.
In a press statement on Sunday, the UN said the late Amir was a distinguished statesman, who contributed to the growth of understanding and cooperation in the Gulf and beyond, and pursued strengthened relations in support of peace and stability in the region and around the world. (end) aq

