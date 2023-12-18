French Minister Of Armed Forces In Kuwait Offering Condolences On Late Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday at the Amiri Airport French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu and his accompanying delegation, who are in Kuwait to offer condolences to the Amir over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The French minister also extended condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and to Al-Sabah family and Sheikhs.

Upon arrival, the French guests were welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)

