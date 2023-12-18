Representative Of Bangladesh Pres. In Kuwait To Offer Condolences On Late Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday at the Amiri Airport Representative of the President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abul Kalam Abdul Momen and his accompanying delegation, who are in Kuwait to offer condolences to the Amir over the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Bangladeshi guests also extended condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and to Al-Sabah family and Sheikhs. (end)

