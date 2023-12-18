Kurdistan PM In Kuwait To Offer Condolences On Late Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday at the Amiri Airport the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region Masrour Barzani and his accompanying delegation who offered condolences to the Amir over the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Prime Minister Barzani and his accompanying delegation also extended condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and to Al-Sabah family and Sheikhs.

Upon arrival, the guests were received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

ibi









MENAFN18122023000071011013ID1107622022