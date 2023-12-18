Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun called for a special public session to be held this Wednesday, in order for Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah be sworn in as the country's Amir.

NEW YORK - The UN flags were lowered to half-mast at the international organization headquarters in New York to mourn the death of Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

LONDON - British Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa Lord Tariq Ahmad said that the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had managed to take British-Kuwaiti relations to broader horizons in all fields and at all levels.

KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, expressing his sincere congratulations on winning in the presidential elections as President.

CAIRO - The Egyptian election authority announced that sitting President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi had won a new term after receiving 89.6 percent of the votes.

WASHINGTON - The US and Finland signed a defense cooperation agreement aiming at further strengthening bilateral security bonds. (end) ibi