Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun called for a special public session to be held this Wednesday, in order for Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah be sworn in as the country's Amir.
NEW YORK - The UN flags were lowered to half-mast at the international organization headquarters in New York to mourn the death of Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
LONDON - British Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa Lord Tariq Ahmad said that the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had managed to take British-Kuwaiti relations to broader horizons in all fields and at all levels.
KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, expressing his sincere congratulations on winning in the presidential elections as President.
CAIRO - The Egyptian election authority announced that sitting President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi had won a new term after receiving 89.6 percent of the votes.
WASHINGTON - The US and Finland signed a defense cooperation agreement aiming at further strengthening bilateral security bonds. (end) ibi
