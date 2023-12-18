Discover Elegance And Comfort At Aadaraya Ceylon

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Aadaraya Ceylon, a rising intimate apparel brand launched its latest seasonal collection at its flagship store located at 54C, Ward Place, Colombo 07. Aadaraya Ceylon takes pride in being a homegrown brand, with every item crafted to embody the essence of comfort and timeless style.

Embracing the spirit of the holidays, they have launched their latest Christmas collection featuring charming and whimsical graphic t-shirts. The Matching Family Christmas PJ Collection offers a delightful ensemble for creating enduring memories with your loved ones. Embrace the joy of twinning with cosy and stylish sleepwear that beautifully captures the magic of the season for the whole family.

Founder Neomi Koswatte, with over two decades of experience in the apparel industry, expressed her excitement about the holiday collection stating,“Our festive collection, from holiday pyjamas to sophisticated sets, epitomises comfort and style. It's perfect for family photo shoots, seasonal gatherings, and at-home festivities.”

Aadaraya Ceylon has been the preferred choice for fashion-conscious consumers seeking high-quality sleepwear and intimates. The brand's commitment to premium materials and contemporary designs has fostered a dedicated customer base over the years. They continue to set the standard for sleepwear and lingerie, focusing on quality fabrics and exquisite design.

The latest collection showcases a range from adorable and comfortable pyjamas to luxurious sleepwear. Including classic PJs, chemises, gowns, robes, and more, as well as exquisite bras and briefs, each item is meticulously crafted with a keen focus on quality and fit, providing the perfect blend of support and allure. The collection also highlights lace shorts paired with coordinating bras, available in a variety of captivating colours. Neomi Koswatte emphasises,“Our new intimates collection aims to deliver feminine, stylish styles that seamlessly align with one's lifestyle while prioritising comfort at an accessible price point.”

Visit Aadaraya Ceylon's flagship store in Colombo 07 or on their website and explore the latest seasonal collection. Elevate your bedtime routine with their curated lingerie and sleepwear, celebrating the richness of Sri Lankan design, comfort, and self-expression.