LIQUID META ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. (" Liquid Meta " or the " Company ") (NEO: LIQD) (FRANKFURT: N5F) (OTCQB: LIQQF ) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on December 18, 2023. At the Meeting, each of Jonathan Wiesblatt, Nicolas del Pino, David Prussky and Michael Ostfield were elected to the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") for the ensuing year. The Company's shareholders also approved the re-appointment of RSM Canada LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to determine the auditor's remuneration. A total of 10,371,170 common shares were voted

in connection with the election of the directors as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Jonathan Wiesblatt 9,861,070 97.14

% 290,000 2.86

% Nicolas Del Pino 10,011,070 98.62

% 140,000 1.38

% David Prussky 10,151,070 100.0

% 0.0 0.0

% Michael Ostfield 10,151,070 100.0 0.0 0.0

%

About Liquid Meta

Prior to discontinuing its operations, Liquid Meta was a DeFi and Web3 focused company developing best-in-class technology and operational expertise allowing it to build a scaled business within proof-of-stake based networks. Liquid Meta was focused on liquidity mining operations and planned to build proprietary software and tools to access, automate, and scale operations within the fast-growing DeFi segment of the blockchain industry.

Cautionary Notice

Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Liquid Meta to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of August 31, 2023 which is available for view on SEDAR+ at . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Liquid Meta disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For further information:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, President, CEO

Liquid Meta Investor Relations

[email protected]

[email protected]



