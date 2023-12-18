Purpose Investments Inc. Announces December 2023 Distributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of December 2023 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).



The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is December 22, 2023, with the exception of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have an ex-distribution date of December 27, 2023, as well as Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund which have an ex-distribution date of December 29, 2023. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is December 28, 2023.

Open-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF $ 0.10501 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV $ 0.09501 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD $ 0.05901 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series PHR $ 0.07201 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN $ 0.08301 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF $ 0.11001 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series PYF.U US $ 0.12001 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PYF.B $ 0.12301 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC $ 0.12251 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP $ 0.06001 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PAYF $ 0.13751 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID $ 0.0780 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHW $ 0.10001 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Quarterly Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series PRA $ 0.21001 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Quarterly Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $ 0.0712 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units SYLD $ 0.0970 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units PINC $ 0.0840 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units IGB $ 0.07291 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPS $ 0.0950 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE $ 0.08001 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU $ 0.0940 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2 RPU.B / RPU.U $ 0.0940 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM $ 0.0950 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units BDEQ $ 0.0112 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units FLX $ 0.0355 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLX.U US $ 0.0294 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units FLX.B $ 0.0421 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund – ETF Units MJJ $ 0.0100 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Quarterly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units CROP $ 0.0875 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units CROP.U US $ 0.0975 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY $ 0.0475 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units BTCY.B $ 0.0550 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCY.U US $ 0.0450 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ETHY $ 0.0330 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B $ 0.0415 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US $ 0.0320 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YGOG $ 0.2000 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YAMZ $ 0.3000 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units APLY $ 0.1667 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units BRKY $ 0.1000 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YTSL $ 0.4000 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Active Balanced Fund – ETF Units PABF $ 0.0735 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Quarterly Purpose Active Conservative Fund – ETF Units PACF $ 0.0787 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Quarterly Purpose Active Growth Fund – ETF Units PAGF $ 0.0750 12/27/2023 01/08/2024 Quarterly Closed-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution

per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Big Banc Split Corp – Class A BNK $ 0.12001 12/29/2023 01/15/2024 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares BNK.A $ 0.07001 12/29/2023 01/15/2024 Monthly

Estimated December 2023 Distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund

The December 2023 distribution rates for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Estimated Distribution per unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units PSA $ 0.2255 12/29/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U US $ 0.4773 12/29/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units MNY $ 0.4519 12/29/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNU.U US $ 0.4904 12/29/2023 01/08/2024 Monthly

Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about December 28, 2023, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund. The ex-distribution date will be December 29, 2023.

(1) Dividend is designated as an“eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

(2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $18 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

...

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.