RACO Manufacturing & Engineering Celebrates 75 Years Of Excellence In Remote Monitoring

Since 1948, RACO has monitored countless sites, critical infrastructure, and equipment that the world relies upon.

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RACO Manufacturing & Engineering ( ), a leading provider of remote monitoring, data logging, and control solutions, is thrilled to announce its 75th anniversary. Since 1948, RACO has been at the forefront of innovation, delivering reliable and high-quality systems that have helped countless organizations across diverse industries enhance efficiency, safety, and security.

"Reaching 75 years is a remarkable milestone for RACO," said Eric Newman, President of RACO Manufacturing & Engineering. "Few companies survive even a fraction of this time. It's clear that RACO has been doing well by its customers for a very long time. We are incredibly proud of our rich history and the significant contributions we've made to the field of remote monitoring and controls. From our early days as pioneers in the agricultural fields of Sonoma County to our current position as a leader in cutting-edge solutions, we've always strived to push the boundaries of what's possible."

A Legacy of Innovation and Customer Focus

Throughout its 75-year journey, RACO has consistently developed and introduced groundbreaking products that have transformed the way organizations collect, analyze, and utilize critical data. From the iconic Verbatim® autodialers , which pioneered the ability to record custom voice messages to annunicate alarms, to the versatile AlarmAgent TM wireless remote terminal unit that serves the most demanding customer today, RACO's solutions have empowered businesses to gain deeper insights, optimize operations, and make informed decisions.

Beyond its innovative products, RACO is renowned for its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The company takes pride in its customer-centric approach, providing comprehensive support and ensuring that its clients get the most out of their RACO systems.

Celebrating 75 Years and Embracing the Future

In 1948, RACO founder, Roland Buchanan, built alarms for the farmers of California's famed Central Valley. Ever since, RACO has always focused on serving customers with the system that best fits their operation. As RACO celebrates its 75th anniversary, the company remains focused on driving continued growth and innovation. With a talented team and a dedication to providing the most reliable, affordable solutions for its demanding customers, RACO continues to develop next-generation solutions that will further revolutionize the remote monitoring and control landscape.

"We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated employees, and supportive partners who have been instrumental in our success," said Eric Newman. "As we celebrate this momentous occasion, we look forward to the next chapter in RACO's journey, one filled with continued innovation, customer success, and industry leadership."

About RACO Manufacturing & Engineering

RACO Manufacturing & Engineering is a leading provider of remote monitoring and data logging solutions. For 75 years, RACO has been motivated by the belief that people and the environment are safer and more productive when critical infrastructure is monitored, controlled, and secured from anywhere, at any time. This vision is as true today as it was in 1948. As such, the company has been designing and manufacturing reliable, high-quality systems that enable organizations to collect, analyze, and utilize critical data for improved efficiency, safety, and security. RACO's diverse product portfolio caters to various industries, including utilities, oil and gas, transportation, water and wastewater, and more. The company is headquartered in Berkeley, California, and serves customers worldwide.

