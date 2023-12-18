Retego Labs Getting Recognized As Safe Water Pioneer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Affordable On-site Water Safety Testing for Commercial and Residential Buildings

- Les MerrillSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Retego Labs, a pioneer in next generation safe water testing and remediation, has racked up recognition this year for their novel TTR testing technology. The technology developed by Retego uses disposable vials containing all the chemicals needed to test and analyze water samples. The samples are rapidly analyzed on-site by a portable detector that provides a detailed summary of the results within a matter of minutes, unlike other options that may take a month for results.“We are so pleased to be recognized for our ground-breaking TTR technology,” stated Les Merrill, CEO for Retego Labs.“This TTR technology takes the safe water industry to a whole new level of simple, on-site testing with results in minutes, not days or weeks as with legacy methods. The TTR goes far beyond on-site tests that simply measure for hard water. We test for dozens of bad players that may try to sneak into water systems at home or other buildings.”Retego Labs was named the winner among three finalists in the Innovation category by the Davis Chamber of Commerce in 2022. This honor was bestowed at a Chamber Business Awards Banquet attended by more than 600 local business leaders at the Davis Conference Center.The company was also just named Innovation of the Year, Research and Development by Utah Business. Judged by an independent firm, Foley and Lardner, Retego Labs was recognized for its rapid, reliable, cost-effective, portable, and accurate water testing in commercial and residential environments.To cap off a successful year, the Park Record and Park City customers have just named Retego Labs“Park City's Best for Environmental Services”. The award centers around the need for accurate, thorough, rapid water testing in Park City vacation homes which may be left vacant for weeks at a time. This creates an issue with standing water, which leads to greater imbalances and bacterial growth.The National Science Foundation (NSF) reports 55 percent of people are concerned about the safety of water from the tap. Concerns are well-founded as 98 percent of buildings tested by Consumer Reports recorded levels of PFAS, lead or arsenic above recommended maximums. In Commercial buildings, contaminated water and air may result in loss of productivity, employee health, and increased company risk. Retego Labs testing protocols exceed all current standards for healthy buildings.“We frequently talk about 'water damage' to buildings and its remediation, but do we ever consider“damaged water' and its risk to health?” asks Merrill.“Proactive testing along with smart treatment may avoid a loss of productivity and safety, according to both WELL and Fitwell healthy building programs.“After water enters a building, the culinary water utility has no responsibility for safety issues resulting from stagnant water, old piping, improperly maintained softeners, water fountains, and a myriad of other sources of bacterial or chemical contaminants of concern.What we test for .For more information: ... 801-209-5460Media Contact:John Pilmer, PilmerPR, a Benefit LLC801-369-7535...

