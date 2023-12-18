HOUSTON AREA URBAN LEAGUE EQUAL OPPORTUNITY DAY GALA CELEBRATES THE 'LEGACY OF LEADERSHIP'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating Houston's Leadership Icons: Join the Houston Area Urban League Equal Opportunity Day Gala as we Honor and Embrace the 'Legacy of Leadership

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) hosted its annual Equal Opportunity Day Gala-themed 'Legacy of Leadership' on December 16th at the Hilton Americas Hotel. This esteemed event brought together community leaders, corporate partners, and supporters to honor the rich history of leadership within the Houston community.The theme of 'Legacy of Leadership' resonated deeply with 700+ attendees as the gala paid homage to the profound impact of trailblazers and visionaries like Dr. Judith Craven, Rev. William Lawson, CenterPoint Energy and Dave Lesar, and surprise honoree Mayor Sylvester Turner who have shaped and influenced the community's trajectory. Notable attendees included Tina Lawson, Dr. Ruth Simmons, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Their presence underscored the significance of this celebration, highlighting the commitment to advancing equality and justice."The 'Legacy of Leadership' theme embodies the essence of our mission at the Houston Area Urban League," remarked Eric Goodie, Executive Vice President. "We honor the past, celebrate the present, and pave the way for future leaders who will continue the legacy of advocating for equal opportunities and social justice."The gala culminated in a remarkable fundraising effort, with a total amount raised of over $650,000, reflecting the community's unwavering commitment to supporting the Houston Area Urban League's mission and programs. This substantial contribution underscores the collective dedication to fostering positive change and empowering individuals throughout the Houston area."We are immensely grateful for the support of our sponsors, partners, and attendees whose dedication enables us to continue our vital work in the community," said President and CEO, Judson W. Robinson III. "Together, we reaffirm our commitment to creating a more equitable society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."The Houston Area Urban League remains steadfast in its dedication to advancing economic and social equality, uplifting underserved communities, and fostering leadership that drives positive change. We invite everyone to continue supporting our cause by contributing and advocating for a more equitable society. Your donations and engagement are integral in furthering the Houston Area Urban League's impactful initiatives. Together, let's build a better future for all. Be sure to donate and stay engaged with HAUL for ongoing opportunities to make a difference.For more information about the Houston Area Urban League and its initiatives, please visit haul.

