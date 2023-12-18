Mr Pool Man Brings Trusted Pool Supplies To The US

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Australia's Leading Pool Supply Store Expands to Serve American Customers

WYOMING, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Australia's leading online pool supply store, Mr Pool Man, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the United States market, opening its warehouse and online store in March 2024. With a stellar track record in providing high-quality pool supplies and exceptional customer service since 1998, Mr Pool Man is poised to become the go-to destination for American pool owners.

Owners Hardy, Tomas, and Natalie Hintze express their excitement, "We are thrilled to bring our expertise and trusted products to the United States. Our goal is to make pool maintenance easier and more enjoyable for our customers, and we are confident that our expansion will help us achieve that."

Bringing Water TechniX to the United States

In this groundbreaking venture, Mr Pool Man is proud to introduce Water TechniX, an exclusive brand designed and owned by Mr Pool Man. Water TechniX set out to simplify pool care by creating a line of pool supplies that are efficient, affordable, and tailored to the needs of pool owners. This home-grown brand is the result of years of customer feedback-the good, the bad, and the ugly-meticulously distilled into a comprehensive line of pool products. By eliminating non-essentials, Water TechniX focuses solely on providing efficient and affordable pool essentials.

"We finally cracked the code with our home-grown brand of pool supplies, Water TechniX, made and exclusively owned by Mr Pool Man," says Tomas Hintze, co-founder of Water TechniX.

Water TechniX is a key component of Mr Pool Man's commitment to offering top-notch products and services. This collaboration ensures that American customers will have access to cutting-edge pool care solutions. Whether you're in need of reliable equipment or cost-effective pool cleaners, Water TechniX has the perfect package for you.

Mr Pool Man's United States warehouse and online store will feature a comprehensive range of pool supplies, including Water TechniX products, equipment, and accessories. Customers can expect the same level of quality, customer service, competitive pricing, and fast shipping that the company is known for.

To stay updated on Mr Pool Man's upcoming United States launch and explore the innovative offerings from Water TechniX, visit their website at [ ] and sign up to their Pool Crew email list. Follow them on social media for the latest updates and promotions. Embrace a new era of pool care with Mr Pool Man and Water TechniX-where quality meets convenience.

