Emerging Economies To Benefit From Oil Trends In 2024

Analysts indicate a substantial drop in Brent crude prices, leading to lower inflation and enhancing the appeal of bonds in developing countries.



Experts highlight oil's impact on emerging market inflation. As inflation slows, local currency bonds become increasingly attractive.



This change results from their close ties to domestic interest rates and currencies.



The quarter has seen emerging market local currency debt yield a 5.6% return. Meanwhile, their currencies have risen by 3.3%.



These numbers mark the best quarterly performance in a year, signaling an optimistic economic shift.







Traders are hopeful as they expect the Federal Reserve to halt rate hikes after a December meeting indicating a shift in approach.



Multiple rate cuts are anticipated for the upcoming year. This scenario is likely to weaken the dollar and elevate risk assets.



Inflation in these markets is thought to have peaked last year. Declines in oil prices are contributing to a continued slowdown.



Investment firm observers expect this deflationary trend to last, backed by easing policies in countries like Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

Investors shift their attention to growth dynamics

Investors, currently focusing on deflation, will soon shift their attention to growth dynamics.



This shift will lead to a transition in policies across various countries from restrictive to stimulative or neutral.



Net oil importers in Asia stand to benefit greatly from the drop in oil prices.



Market strategists note that countries like India, the Philippines, Korea, and Thailand will likely see the most gains.



Lower oil prices could boost profitability in sectors like petrochemicals.



Financial analysts point out that the decline in oil prices will strengthen emerging market currencies.



The U.S. has become a net oil exporter since the Covid pandemic, a shift that previously weakened emerging market currencies and strengthened the dollar.

