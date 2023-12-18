Forecasting Latin America’S 2024 Economic Landscape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Latin America's 2024 economy faces challenges like slower growth and El Niño's potential impact.



However, equity markets could benefit from lower interest rates, a key driver for market uplifts.



JP Morgan's financial analysis predict a significant rise in Latin American equities, estimating an 8.3% increase in 2024.



The report suggests profits will be driven by revaluation and profit growth. In a bullish scenario, MSCI LatAm could rise by 20.3%, reaching 3,000.



Influenced by persistent inflation and U.S. election-related volatility, a bearish scenario could see a 15.8% decline.



These projections highlight the region's vulnerability to global economic trends.



A drop in inflation and monetary policy adjustments across Latin America could further boost profits.







These changes are expected to increase operational leverage, resulting in higher profit revisions as the year progresses.



Interest rate cuts are anticipated in the first half of 2024, contributing to a rise in equity markets.



However, JP Morgan cautions that a revaluation in U.S. markets could adversely affect emerging markets, particularly Brazil.

El Niño's impact on food inflation

Challenges for 2024 include a projected 1.3% economic growth, down from 2% in 2023. Fiscal deficits remain high in Mexico, adding to the economic strain.



El Niño's impact on food inflation will also be significant.



On the positive side, China's reopening and the weakening U.S. dollar index are benefiting the region.



These factors support commodity prices, even amid a mild U.S. recession. Each country faces unique challenges.



Fiscal concerns shadow Brazil's positive equity outlook, while Mexico expects slowed growth due to a new administration and U.S. economic deceleration.



Chile faces political uncertainty, but a continued easing cycle could boost equities.



Colombia's focus on political dynamics post-elections could affect reform approvals, influencing equity sentiment.



El Niño and restrictive monetary policies, along with pension fund issues, are key concerns in Peru.

