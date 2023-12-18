No New Constitution For Chile Under Boric’S Leadership

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's President Gabriel Boric has announced the conclusion of efforts to revise the nation's constitution.



This decision comes after two failed plebiscites to replace the 1980 constitution, established during Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship.



The president's declaration marks the end of a political era that began with the 2019 social upheaval.



Boric's statement, following a democratic process where rejection prevailed, acknowledges the nation's division and polarization.



He recognized that neither constitutional proposal succeeded in capturing the diverse aspirations of the Chilean people.



Over 12.9 million Chileans participated in the latest referendum, resulting in a 55.76% rejection of the proposed constitutional text.







The president emphasized the need for national unity and deep consensus-building to tackle Chile's urgent issues.



He stressed the importance of abandoning partisan stances and seeking collective solutions.



Boric warned against the dangers of majority groups entrenching themselves and denying the existence of opposing views, which hinders progress on critical matters.



Reflecting on the back-to-back rejections, Boric noted societal concerns and exhaustion.



He observed that the legitimate differences within the proposed constitutional projects were not always constructively expressed, and consensus was lacking.



Boric's future focus includes several key areas: implementing a fiscal pact targeting the wealthy, combating tax evasion, fighting crime and drug trafficking, and advancing gender parity.



This change signifies a shift in Chile's political landscape, moving away from constitutional reform to addressing pressing national issues.



Boric's approach suggests a more inclusive and collaborative effort to unite the country and address its challenges.

MENAFN18122023007421016031ID1107621939