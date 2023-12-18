Reviving Cabo Verde’S Skies: Strategic Air Link With Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cabo Verde and CVC Brasil, one of Latin America's leading travel groups, have signed a crucial agreement to resume air connections.



This step, taken on the island of Sal, signals the revival of air trave between Cabo Verde and Brazil, disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The partnership aims to enhance tourism and trade, fostering stronger cultural and economic ties.



The memorandum, inked by ITCV President Humberto Lélis, CVA President Sara Pires, and CVC Brasil's Fábio Mader, is set to reactivate flights in the upcoming year.



This collaboration is crucial for both countries, with Cabo Verde seeking to boost its tourism sector, a significant contributor to its GDP.



Cabo Verde Airlines currently operates routes to Lisbon, Paris, and Bérgamo and plans to expand to Boston and Bissau.



These expanded routes are part of the airline's broader strategy to increase its international presence and attract more visitors to Cabo Verde.







The partnership with CVC Brasil is particularly strategic for Cabo Verde, aiming to draw Brazilian tourists.



Brazil represents a market with significant potential for Cabo Verde's tourism, which saw considerable growth in 2022.



CVC Brasil, a prominent player in Latin America's travel industry, operates in several countries and offers a wide range of tourism services.



The company is known for its innovation and is a favorite among Brazilian consumers.



Their partnership with Cabo Verde Airlines is expected to open new avenues for travel and cultural exchange.



Fábio Mader of CVC Brasil expressed confidence in Cabo Verde as an attractive destination for Brazilian tourists.



This agreement is anticipated to encourage more Brazilians to explore the African archipelago, building on the interest generated before the pandemic.



This partnership marks a significant development in both countries' aviation and tourism sectors, promising economic growth and enhanced cultural connections.

