Lumina Gold Announces Issuance Of Annual Equity Incentive Grant

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF )

(the "Company" or "Lumina") announces that it has granted incentive stock options and restricted share units ("RSU's") under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. 5,635,000 stock options were granted and have an exercise price of $0.33 per share and will expire on December 18, 2028. 5,510,000 of the options will vest in three equal parts over the first two years after grant and 125,000 options (the "First Globe Options") will vest in four equal parts over the first two years after grant. 3,500,000 RSUs were granted and will vest in equal parts over three years.

Additionally, the Company has renewed its agreement with First Globe Capital International Inc. ("First Globe") that was announced on December 30, 2016, for an additional 12 months. First Globe is based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, and is owned by Anish Sunderji. First Globe provides marketing and advisory services to its clients. The Company has compensated First Globe for its services by granting the First Globe Options described above. In addition, the Company has also agreed to reimburse First Globe for its reasonable incidental expenses incurred in providing the investor relation services to the Company. First Globe does not otherwise have any relationship with or hold any securities of the Company, except for previously granted stock options.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter , Linkedin or Facebook .

Further details are available on the Company's website at . To receive future news releases please sign up at contact .

LUMINA GOLD CORP.

Signed: "Marshall

Koval"

Marshall

Koval, President & CEO, Director

Neither the

TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.