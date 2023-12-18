Moroccan Navy Rescues 23 Migrants Off Atlantic Coast

(MENAFN- IANS) Rabat, Dec 19 (IANS) The Moroccan Navy rescued 23 migrants from a boat off the Atlantic coast near the port of Tan-Tan, the media reported, citing a statement from the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces.
The navy unit in charge of coastal surveillance intercepted the boat heading to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa, the statement said on Monday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
The migrants, who were from sub-Saharan Africa, were handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for processing after receiving medical care, it added.
--IANS
int/khz
MENAFN18122023000231011071ID1107621923
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.